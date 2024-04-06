Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223,114 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. 2,581,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Profile



The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.



