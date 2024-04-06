Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 114,628 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 114,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 127,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 521,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 153,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 122,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 174,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,181,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,940,454. The firm has a market cap of $196.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

