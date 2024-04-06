Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,921 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $222.46. 1,821,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,439. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.67. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.69.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

