Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,319 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.17.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.40. The company had a trading volume of 712,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,404. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.85. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

