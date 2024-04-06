Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,802 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

DG stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $159.55. 2,614,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,089. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

