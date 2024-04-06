Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 94,356 Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Castle Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 40.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 247.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,131 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $88,444.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,466.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $88,444.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,466.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $482,319.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,756.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,563 shares of company stock valued at $766,053. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. 154,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,537. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Further Reading

