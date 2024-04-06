Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $1.05 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,847. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.23 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

