Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

