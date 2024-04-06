Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $882,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.15.

Netflix Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $19.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $636.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,962. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $275.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.