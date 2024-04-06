Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $969,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

SPGI stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $431.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,476. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $329.46 and a one year high of $461.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $430.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.30. The company has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

