Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $640,407,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,677. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

