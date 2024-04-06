Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,896 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,968,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $556.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.56. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

