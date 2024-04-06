Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $16.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $784.21. 2,102,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,050. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $363.04 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $750.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $745.12 billion, a PE ratio of 135.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

