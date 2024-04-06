Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.80. 91,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,118. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

