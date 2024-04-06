Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VO traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.90. The stock had a trading volume of 685,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.