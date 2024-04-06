Truist Financial Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $70.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

