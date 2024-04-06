Truist Financial Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,523.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AZO. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,089.61.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,104.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,960.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,723.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,997 shares of company stock valued at $61,108,338. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

