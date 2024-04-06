Truist Financial Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $168.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXRH. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.55.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $157.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.47.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,837. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.