Truist Financial Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $320.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.85.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $270.14 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $162.00 and a one year high of $276.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.71 and a 200-day moving average of $228.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.