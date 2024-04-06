Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Cut by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.18. 210,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,276. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $428.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 106.69, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.59 and a 1-year high of $454.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.