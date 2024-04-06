Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TSN opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

