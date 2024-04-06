UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading 1.1% Higher

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $21.78. 2,163,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,288,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,360. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

