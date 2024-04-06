United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $151.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.84. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.