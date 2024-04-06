United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.80.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $1,394,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,302.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $1,394,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,130 shares of company stock worth $24,825,408. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $100,519,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after acquiring an additional 245,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 241,594 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $52,158,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

