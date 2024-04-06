UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,083 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $500,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gouws Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.74. 5,718,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $420.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.62.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

