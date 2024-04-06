Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells $1,578,600.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,510,510.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Upstart by 4,153.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

