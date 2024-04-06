Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells $1,578,600.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,510,510.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Upstart Price Performance
UPST stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Upstart by 4,153.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
