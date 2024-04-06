Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives $8.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

UEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Uranium Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Uranium Energy news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -728.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.