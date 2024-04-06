Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 276,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 567,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70.

Get Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 15.85% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.