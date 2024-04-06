VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Sold by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 138,500.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 270.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:SHYD opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.