Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$48.24 and last traded at C$48.36. Approximately 23,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 30,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.54.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.23.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.3824 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

