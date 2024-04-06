Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,317,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.