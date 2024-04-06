Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.26. 1,095,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,030. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

