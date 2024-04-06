Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $518.38. The company had a trading volume of 355,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $368.39 and a 12-month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

