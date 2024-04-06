Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divergent Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,319,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $79.53. 5,604,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,106. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

