Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,493,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,945,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,515. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.03 and its 200-day moving average is $211.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

