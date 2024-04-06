Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 101,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

