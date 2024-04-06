Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7,966.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,531,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,511 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $112,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,431,000.

BND stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

