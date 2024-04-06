Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $160.61 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

