Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.90.

VEEV stock opened at $214.61 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

