Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $25.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $783.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,438. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.68 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $770.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $688.04. The company has a market cap of $160.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

