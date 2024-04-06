Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,551 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AT&T by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after buying an additional 1,109,925 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 37,676,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,486,796. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

