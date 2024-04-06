Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,032,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,057. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $86.83 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

