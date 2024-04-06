Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

PXD traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $274.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

