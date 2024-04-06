Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,124 shares of company stock worth $12,395,052. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 915,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

