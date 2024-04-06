Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 420 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 293.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. 8,454,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,515,579. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

