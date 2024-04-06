Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Trimmed by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $227.65 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.96 and a 12-month high of $251.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,515. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.