Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.26 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $12,350.68 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,644.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $692.59 or 0.01023864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.37 or 0.00149850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00048517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.27 or 0.00194064 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00047810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.00147786 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,099,622 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.