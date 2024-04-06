Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.62 and last traded at $78.00. Approximately 968,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,323,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,153. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

