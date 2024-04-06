Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Wabash National Stock Up 2.4 %

WNC stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Wabash National

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.65%.

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

