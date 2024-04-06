Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

